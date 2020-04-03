Weeda P Lowry
CENTER — Weeda P. Lowry, 80, of Center, passed away Wed., April 1, 2020, in Center.
Graveside service will be held at 2 PM, Sun., April 5, at Timpson Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery.
Born April 12, 1939, in Shelby County, she was the daughter of the late A. A. Flournoy and Zelma Wilkerson Flournoy. She worked as a RN with Good Shepherd for many years.
She is survived by her sons, Jerry Russell and wife Lisa of Center and Larry Russell of Huntington; grandchildren, Kurt and Heather Russell; great grandsons, Ryan and Ryland Russell; 3 step grandchildren; 12 step great grandchildren; brother and sisters, Guy and Joyce Flournoy of Shreveport, LA, Rachael and Ronnie Brannon of Longview, Viola and John Lewis of Huntington, and Katie Perdy of Houston; brother-in-law, George Duke of Timpson; numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Jerry, Larry, and Dennis Russell, Dale and Delbert Flournoy, and Bill Anderson.

