Finis Weldon Crowley was born June 28, 1933 in Harleton, Texas. He had been a resident of Van since 1986, formerly living in Tyler. He retired from Kelly Springfield after many years in the maintenance department, and attended Galena Community Church.
Mr. Crowley passed away at the age of 87 on September 1, 2020 in Kilgore. He was preceded in death by his son, Barton White Crowley; parents, F. S. & Gladys Crowley; sister, Norma Jean Crowley; and brothers, Glen Crowley, Junior Crowley, and Leland Crowley.
Survivors include his wife of 34 years, Rosie Crowley of Van; daughter and son-in-law, Dora Elizabeth & Johnny Price of Kilgore; son, Fred Crowley of Kilgore; step-daughters, Cathy Dykes and Kelly Lockwood, both of Van; grandchildren, Brook Peery (Joey) and Taylor Case, both of Liberty City; great-grandchildren, Gracie Peery and Reed Peery; step-grandchildren, Austin Lockwood and Logan Lockwood; and step-great-grandson, Beckett Lockwood; sisters-in-law, June Crowley and Shirley Crowley, both of Harleton.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Galena Community Church, P O Box 820 Van, Texas 75790.
