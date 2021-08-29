WENDELL KURT POTTER
SAN RAFAEL, CA - Wendell Kurt Potter, 53, of San Rafael, California, died on August 13, 2021.
Kurt was born on October 20, 1967 in Longview, Texas to Oliver Wendell “Buddy” Potter and Doris H. Potter.
Growing up in Longview Kurt attended Trinity Day School, now the Trinity School of Texas. He enjoyed playing tennis and spent summers at the John Newcombe Tennis Ranch in the Texas Hill Country.
Kurt’s high school years were spent at St. Stephen’s Episcopal School in Austin, Texas. After high school he attended the University of Texas at Austin where he earned a BBA in Finance. He was in the Phi Gamma Delta (Fiji) fraternity and a member of the Silver Spurs - an honorary student service organization responsible for the care of the UT mascot, BEVO. Silver Spurs & their alumni give back to their school and community through philanthropic endeavors and scholarships. Kurt had fond memories of his high school and college years and of the friendships he made there. After college he went on to earn an MBA from Texas State University.
Over the years, Kurt enjoyed visiting his mother and friends while back in Texas.
Kurt was preceded in death by his father, Oliver Wendell “Buddy” Potter and nephew, Colin Sherwood Peterson.
He is survived by his mother, Doris Hoffmeyer Potter; sister Cynthia Potter McCall and husband Don - daughters Rachael, Katie and son Hunter; sister Nancy Potter Johnson and husband Vince - daughter Jennifer and husband Chris; their children Parker, Logan, and Addison; daughter Amy and husband Chris; sister Sally Potter Yow - sons, Buddy, Branam and Michael; brother Stephen Mark Potter and wife Jennifer - sons, William and Andrew.
The family will have a private memorial service to be held at a later date.
The family requests any memorials be sent to: Silver Spurs BEVO Endowment, Kurt Potter, P.O. Box 142309, Austin, Texas 78714-9903
