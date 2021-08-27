Wes Richers
KILGORE, TEXAS — Services for Wes Richers, 88 of Kilgore will be at 3:00p.m. Saturday, August 28, 2021 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore with Rev. David Hampton officiating. Burial will follow at Rusk County Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:30 Friday evening at Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore. Mr. Richers passed away on Tuesday, August 24, 2021 at his residence.
John Wesley Richers was born on April 2, 1933 in Bay City, TX to the late Alfred and Frances Richers. He passed away August 24, 2021 at his residence. Wes attended schools in Bay City, TX where he ran track. He competed across the state of Texas at track meets winning numerous metals and coming in second at the state meet in the quarter mile. After graduation he went to the University of Houston on a track scholarship. After college he enlisted in the US Army, serving in the Korean War.
Upon completion of his tour of duty in the Army, he returned home to Bay City; where he went to work for Wilson Supply Co. While working in Bay City he met the love of his life, Elaine Flint. They married on September 4, 1965. The two of them adventured to England for work in 1968. While working in England they had their first child Jeffery. While in England they were able to travel all over Europe. They returned to the United States in 1971. In 1972 they had their daughter Donna. Wes and Elaine moved to Kilgore, TX in 1983 when he became manager of the Kilgore Wilson Supply store. Wes retired from Wilson Supply on April 2, 1998 after 38 years of service.
In retirement, Wes enjoyed playing with his grandchildren, playing golf and fishing. He also volunteered with Helping Hands of Kilgore, Meals on Wheels, Habit for Humanity and several capacities with First Baptist Church in Kilgore where he had been a member since moving to Kilgore.
Wes is preceded in death by his parents, four brothers; Gus, Brian, Charles and Vic and a sister Regina.
Wes is survived by his wife of 55 years Elaine, son and daughter-in-law Jeffery and Melody RIchers of Longview, daughter and son-in-law Donna and Cleveland Morris of Tyler, and five grandchildren, Micheal Richers, Jacob Richers, Hunter Morris, Tanner Morris, and Taylor Morris (his only granddaughter).
