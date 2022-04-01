Weshemia Tamarra Christian
LONGVIEW, TEXAS — Weshemia T. Christian of Longview, TX. was born May 27, 1983, She leaves to cherish her memories daughter Tamara Prentice; father Prince Prentice; mother Deliah Turner; stepfather Jimmy Turner; father Edrick Meridy; grandmother Annie [Tommy] Harris of Marianna, AR.; 9 brothers, 13 sisters Bonus family, Dr. Lamar [Tyra] F. Jones of Longview, TX. and the Galilee Baptist Church family. A memorial service is scheduled for Saturday April 2, 2022 11:00 AM Galilee Baptist Church/Hallsville 415 Galilee Road Hallsville, TX. All services entrusted to Rosewood Memorial Funeral Home 401 N. 5th St. Longview, TX. A full obituary is available at www.rosewoodcares.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.