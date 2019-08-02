A lifelong resident of White Oak, Texas, Mr. Davis was preceded in death by his grandparents Jack and Louise Davis of White Oak, and R.W. “Pete” and Dora McClellan of La Porte, Texas; and special cousin, Matthew Henderson of Baytown, Texas.
He is survived by his parents, Jack and Shirley Davis of White Oak; his four children, Mackenzie Cary of Longview, Cheyenne Davis of White Oak, Sterling Keen and Damien Davis, both of Longview; his two granddaughters, Nova Cary and Luna Davis; siblings, Jessica Petter and partner Jenny Tucker, and Becky Davis-Early and husband Paul Early; special nephew, Taylor Davis; and a number of aunts, uncles, and cousins.
Wess was employed by Stineman’s Floor Covering. He enjoyed fishing, reading, music, grilling, friends, and family. He was a Christian and loved the Lord. He studied his Bible and often sent his family bible verses daily.
A memorial, led by his uncle Lendell Keene, will he held at 2 p.m. August 3, 2019 at Remnant Church, 4344 US 259, Longview, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.