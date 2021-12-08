Wesley Dollahite
LONGVIEW — Wesley Dollahite was born on February 23, 1931, and went to the Lord on December 5, 2021. He is survived by Darleen, his dearly loved and devoted wife of 71 years; sons David (Shaye), Steve (Terri), and Keith (Stacy) Dollahite; 13 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren. His daughter Marila Dollahite Palmer preceded him in death.
In 1955, he started a bicycle and lawnmower shop in Longview, which evolved into Wesley’s Lawn and Garden Equipment, Inc., where he sold Kubota and John Deere tractors, implements, and outdoor power equipment until he retired in 1997. He operated his business with a deep commitment to Christian values, treating all individuals with respect, fairness, and dignity, regardless of their circumstances.
A shining example of God’s love, he had a joyful, kind, humble, and generous heart, despite the many hardships he faced throughout his life. Born into a family of Baptist preachers, school teachers, and farmers during the Great Depression, he dedicated his life to Christ and to helping others. He served for decades as a deacon and Sunday school teacher at the churches he attended. He began serving on the Hallsville ISD board of trustees in 1960; was elected board president in 1961 at age 30; served as president until 1974; and helped shepherd the rapid growth of the district through a 14-year period of extreme social turmoil. Like his grandfather and father before him, he was a Master Mason (32 Degree).
Late in life, he wrote this message to his family: “I want to encourage each member of our family to live for God, and to strive always to walk a straight and narrow path, for our days here are numbered. There are no numbers in eternity so be ever ready to go out from this life to meet God. It is here and now that we must prepare for eternity because there are no second chances. Jesus said, ‘I am the way and the truth and the life. No one comes to the Father except through me.’ John 14:6. When I read in the newspaper almost daily about the death of someone I knew, I am reminded of the brevity of life. It is so precious that God gives it to us one breath at a time. While living daily for God, also live for family, friends, and neighbors. My life has been greatly blessed because through God’s providence I was given my life partner Darleen, my best friend and the love of my life. Our children, grandchildren, and extended family are such a blessing. I did not have any idea when I was young that I would be the Pap Paw of so large a tribe. May God’s grace keep all of you in his eternal love and safe and secure in his loving arms.”
His funeral will be on Friday, December 10, 2021, at Rader Funeral Home in Longview, with the visitation at 9:00 am and the service at 9:30 am. A private graveside for the family only will be at the Hallsville Cemetery. His grandsons - Derek, Blake, Clint, Josh, Drew, and Reid Dollahite - will serve as pallbearers. In lieu of flowers, please make a gift in his memory to a church or charity of your choice.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.