Wesley Sessions
LONGVIEW — Services for Wesley Paul Sessions, 43, of Longview are under the direction of The Cammack Family’s Welch Funeral Home. Wesley was born on March 17, 1978 in Henderson, Texas and died on September 21, 2021 in Longview, Texas. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation from 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Monday, September 27th, 2021 in the Garden Court of Welch Funeral Home. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com.
