Whitney Green Townlin
DIANA — Funeral services for Whitney Green Townlin, 59, of Diana, Texas, are scheduled for 10:00 am, Wednesday, March 8, 2023, at McWhorter Funeral Home with Randy McDonald officiating. Private family interment at Ashland Cemetery. The family will receive friends at 9:00 am prior to the service.
Whitney was born on May 5, 1963, to Billy Ray and Mary Jacquelyn Blasingame Green, in Gilmer, Texas, and passed from this life on March 5, 2023.
Whitney graduated from Gilmer High School. She received a Bachelor of Science Degree in Accounting from the University of Texas at Tyler, and her Master of Arts Degree in International Trade from Letourneau University.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Jeff Townlin; mother, Jackie Green; children, Emily Paige Foster, Harrison Wade Foster (Rachel), and Ashley Croswell; brother, Marty Green; sister, Patti Ann McDonald (Randy); grandchildren, Conner Wade Foster, Brayden Michael Pena, Paisley Kaidynce Meadows, Harper Jaide Pena, Taylor Croswell, Justin Croswell, and Hutton Wade Foster.
She is preceded in death by her father, Billy Ray Green.
Pallbearers are Brian Traywick, Garrett Parish, Connor Hewitt, Clint Burnett, Ryan Collier, and Jaidon Parrish.
Please visit Whitney’s online registration book at www.mcwhorterfh.com to leave a memory for the family.
