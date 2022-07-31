Whitney Michele Page
PITTSBURG — Whitney Michele Page passed away July 18, 2022 at the age of 45. She was born February 17, 1977 to Ruben P. Page and Susan E. Nunn Page.
Whitney was the friend that you get once in a lifetime if you’re lucky, because in Whitney you got a lifetime friend. Whitney had friends she’d known for weeks and friendships over 30 years old and she invested time in each one, making everyone feel special. But Whitney’s real talent was that she had such a way about her as to make all of her friends, both old and new, come together as a group.
Whitney loved her friends, she loved their families and she was always there when you needed a hand. She always had a smile on her face and tried to make others happy. Whitney lived her life to the fullest, the way she wanted to live, and she will be missed.
Whitney is survived by her parents; and her sister, Brandy. Friends and family will have a private memorial on August 6.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Cypress Basin Hospice or your favorite charity.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.