spotlight
Wiley "Reagan" Sanford
Wiley “Reagan” Sanford
DIANA — A memorial service for Wiley “Reagan” Sanford, 70, of Diana will be held at 1:00 P.M., Thursday, September 5, 2019 at The Harvester Center, Diana with Reverend Teddy Ott and Clifton Sanford officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Diana. Mr. Sanford passed away on Sunday, September 1, 2019.
Reagan was born August 7, 1949 in Lufkin, Texas to Noah and Nancy O’Quinn Sanford. Reagan was a veteran of the Air Force, and worked as a legal assistant for the Texas Attorney General and was also a journeyman electrician. Reagan was a loving husband, father, brother, and grandfather that will be greatly missed.
Reagan is survived by his wife of 38 years, Bonnie Sanford; brothers and sisters-in-law; Perry and Linda Sanford, Leeland and Sherina Sanford, Dennis and Kristy Sanford; sister, Deborah Jean Essman; grandchildren, Kaitlynn Dugan, Kameron Dugan, Kaleb Dugan.
He was preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Christee Dugan; and brother, Joe Allen Sanford.
Please leave online condolences at www.grubbsloydfh.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.