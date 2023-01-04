Wiley Vestal Styers
WHITE OAK — Wiley grew up in Union Bridge, Maryland with his late parents David and Bertie Black Styers in a Christian household. He was preceded in death by brothers William Erb, and Eugene Styers. John Styers, Sally Styers Ensor, and Shirley Styers Hiner are his surviving siblings. He and his late wife Joyce Wadelene Styers raised 10 children preceded in death by their daughter Sandra Lynette Styers. Surviving children are Vic Styers, (W) Keela of Henderson TX, Brenda Kala of Henderson TX, Charles Moreland of White Oak TX, Donnie Parsons of Henderson TX, Nona Styers of White Oak TX, Deanna Styers Deschenes, (H) Michael of Hoover AL, Daniel Styers, (W) Jodi of Ore City TX, Beulah Leonard of Henderson TX, Donald Styers of Longview, TX. He has many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews. Wiley grew up on a small farm working on motorcycles and cars before he could legally drive. He was racing cars before he joined the United States Air Force at 17; his father had to sign for him to fight during the Korean Conflict. As an Atomic War Veteran, he was a Jet Mechanic, serving at Nellis AFB where they performed A-bomb testing that left him radioactive for years. He moved to California where he ran searchlights and was part of a Professional Clown Act. He was “Buddy the Clown, Everybody’s Buddy”, he rode a unicycle, did magic tricks, made balloon animals, and threw candy showers, he was always the favorite. His career path has taken him everywhere from making children smile, to being a water meter man, he was a Master Mechanic with his own garage downtown Longview, a Shop Foreman/Lead Engineer for OTEC, driving trucks, and finally retiring as a security guard. He would genuinely go out of his way to help others, expecting nothing in return. He was Everybody’s Buddy! A memorial service for Wiley will be held 2 o’clock in the afternoon on Saturday, January 7, 2022 in the Chapel at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater, Texas.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.