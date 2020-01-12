Wilfred “Willie” Fortier

He was born on July 20, 1935 in Danbury CT. and moved to Wichita KS as a young boy. Through out High School, he took numerous odd jobs to support his burgeoning interest in motorcycles and cars. He graduated from East High in Wichita KS.
He was active duty Navy for 12 years, having joined in 1955. While assigned to the USS Fletcher as a storekeeper, he received 2, never before granted outstanding evaluations for his storerooms. After tours of duty in Japan and Viet Nam (which took a huge toll) he spent another 8 years in Active Reserve and retired from the Navy in 1977 as a Chief Petty Officer.
Following Navy retirement, he returned to Wichita eventually finding employment with the Postal Service as a States Expeditor until he retired in 1992. Though retired he worked part time with the Richey Corp. where he implemented a streamlined mail handling system used between several offices in multiple states.
Fostered by his grandfather, Willie had a lifelong love for anything with gears and a motor. Hence his great interest in racing whether NHRA, Nascar or Motocross. He was a life member of the Wichita Jeeps Motorcycle club (his last motorcycle being a 3-wheel Can Am Spyder) and even co-owned a 1967 Bristol Motor Speedway National Campion drag race car. His passion for automobiles coupled with his photographic memory enabled him to identify most details of American cars for the past 100 years.
He was a firm believer in the 2nd amendment and a lifelong supporter of the NRA. He loved bowling and even played a semi-pro league while living in Wichita.
Willie was also an ardent supporter and active member of both the Wichita and Longview chapters of the Viet Nam Veterans of America. Using his navy storekeeper skills, he co-created and outfitted a fundraising merchandise trailer for the VVA, which was taken to many events including the “Boo Benefit” in Jefferson. He was a true patriot who continually and faithfully served and supported his veteran brothers.
He is survived by his wife Bea Gusner, brother Paul Fortier of Georgetown TX; sons Rim Rozell, Will (Kara) Fortier of Wichita; stepson Bud (Janet) Cook of Kansas City; 6 grandchildren, 4 great-grandchildren and 2 nephews as well as a host of friends.
