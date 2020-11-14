Will D Pegues

Will attended Easton Elementary and Ned E. Williams High School. He was a proud member of the graduating class of 1952. Will continued his education at Compton Junior College in Compton, California and Texas Southern University in Houston, Texas. On October 21, 1957 he married his one true love, Bobbye Jean, and they have been inseparable since the day they met.
Will worked for many years in leadership positions with Texas Instruments and Texas Infotronics. The latter part of his working years were spent as an entrepreneur. He owned and operated Will’s Rib Rack in Austin, Texas. Later, he and his wife were the owners of an adult foster care home.
Will loved his family and talked about them every chance he had. His infectious smile, laughter, and willingness to help everyone he could will live on forever.
Will departed this life on Thursday, November 5, 2020. He is preceded in death by his parents, two sisters, Verbina Pegues Birdsong and Bernicia Pegues Williams and one brother, Willis Henry Pegues.
He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 63 years, Bobbye J. Pegues; his son, Tony Powell (Shirley); a brother, Wilbert Lee Pegues (Etta) of Houston, Texas; grandchildren Choya Morrison (Kavanski) of Anna, Texas, Anthony Powell of Gladewater, Texas; five great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.
