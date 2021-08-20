William Baird (Billy) Moseley, Jr.
HENDERSON — Funeral services for William Baird (Billy) Moseley Jr., of Henderson will be Saturday, August 21, 2021, at 2:00 p.m., at Crawford A. Crim Funeral Home. Visitation will be held one hour prior to the service. Interment will follow at Lakewood Memorial Cemetery in Henderson. Billy died August 18 at the age of 79 years and five months. He was born March 17, 1942. Billy received a BS degree in agriculture from Stephen F. Austin University in 1965, and later obtained a Master’s degree from SFA. Upon graduation he worked in education for 15 years, teaching agriculture and science. He retired in 2009 from Eastman Chemical in Longview after 27 years of service. Billy is survived by his wife Margaret, celebrating 56 years of marriage in April; two daughters, Caroline Taylor and husband Jimmie, and Katherine Daigre and husband Billy, both of Henderson; and 3 grandchildren. Words of comfort may be shared with the family at www.crawfordacrim.com.
