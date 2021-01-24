William “Bill” Albert Nichols
LONGVIEW — William Albert Nichols. 69, passed into his heavenly home on January 20, 2021 in Bryan, TX with his family at his side.
Services will be held Monday, January 25, at 2pm at Rosewood Park Mausoleum Chapel in Longview, TX.
Billy, as he was affectionately called, was born in Jackson, TN on October 15, 1951 to S. M. Nichols and his mother Mary Sue Nichols. He was married to his devoted wife Kathy on August 1, 1971.
He was a Christian, a devoted husband, a dedicated father, and a diligent worker. He loved his wife and children, striving to provide and take care of them. He lived the two great commandments, love God and love your neighbor as yourself. He respected others and in so doing, gained others respect. He brought joy and inspiration to those he loved, his family, and those he worked with.
Billy is survived by his wife Kathy Janina Nichols, his two children Joshua William Nichols and Julie Janina Rhodes. His brothers Ronny Nichols and Danny Nichols, along with his sister Janice Marrs, in additions to his grandchildren Makayla Rhodes, William (Tommy) Rhodes, William E. Nichols, Steven Nichols, Thomas Nichols, Jonathan Nichols and Bethany Nichols.
He is preceded in death by his father, S.M. Nichols and mother.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-area men at Capitol riot arrested, held on federal detainers
- Longview woman charged after child tests positive for PCP
- Fourth lawsuit against Longview doctor claims he sought 'vulnerable' child patients
- Two people, including Longview man, die in crash near Henderson
- Longview man gets federal prison sentence for trafficking in anabolic steroids
- 'Not a peaceful protest': Documents detail charges against East Texans accused of taking part in Capitol riot
- Former Marshall ISD superintendent faces felony theft charges
- Man on death row for 2008 murder of child in Rusk County granted stay of execution
- Gift of life: Gregg County sheriff's deputy to receive kidney from White Oak woman
- Longview salon and spa diversifies to survive shutdown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.