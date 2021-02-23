William (Bill) Charlie Miller, Jr.
TATUM — William (Bill) Charlie Miller, Jr., family man, veteran, and lifelong Texas resident, passed away on February 19, 2021, from complications due to Covid-19 in Longview Regional Medical Hospital. At his bedside were his wife of 47 years, Sandy Miller (Vaughn), and his two children, Angie and Trey Miller.
Bill was born in Grand Saline, Texas on August 20, 1947, to parents William Charlie Miller and Annie Pauline Miller (Shinn). He enlisted in the army at age 20, and served for almost six years including time in Korea. Immediately after his honorable discharge he started work as an electrician with Tyler Pipe, where he met the love of his life, Sandy. They were married in March of 1973, and had their daughter, Angie, in June of the following year. Their son, Trey, arrived five years later.
Always working hard to support his family, after his time with Tyler Pipe Bill moved on to Goodyear, where he had a career that spanned 30 years, retiring in February of 2007. In retirement Bill and Sandy managed the Flat Creek Marina on Lake Palestine for a number of years, where Bill’s love of family, dogs, fishing, and boating all came together. In recent years Bill and Sandy moved to Tatum to be closer to family.
He is survived by sisters Glenda Elam and Shirley Seay, his wife Sandy Miller, daughter and son-in-law Angie Miller and Ken Berryman, son and daughter-in-law Trey and Jo Miller, and their two daughters, Bill’s beloved grand-daughters, Allison and Anniston Miller.
A graveside service will be held 2:30 pm Tuesday, February 23, 2021, at Harris Chapel Cemetery in Beckville, with Pastor Mike Powell officiating, under the direction of Eubank Funeral Home in Canton. Visitation will be one hour prior at the cemetery.
Given Bill’s lifelong love of dogs, in lieu of flowers we ask that memorials be made to an animal shelter of your choosing. If you prefer, donations can also be made to the Harris Chapel Cemetery, P.O. Box 702 Tatum, TX 75691.
