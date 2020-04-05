William “Bill” Clark Shafer

Bill married Regina Flemister Shafer, March 17, 1978. He graduated from Woodlawn High School in Shreveport in 1969 and joined the U.S. Army in 1970. He served in the Army until 1975, including a 1970-71 tour of duty in Vietnam. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering from Louisiana Tech University in 1976. He was employed by LeTourneau/Joy Global/Komatsu for 44 years, employed as Senior Engineering Manager of Electrical Systems and finishing his career as Engineering Consultant for Wheel Loaders.
He worshipped and served at First United Methodist Church Longview. He was an avid hunter and loved going to the woods. He also enjoyed playing sports, especially softball and basketball and coaching church league youth basketball.
He was preceded in death by his parents and father-in-law, Dr. R.B. Flemister. Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Regina; son, Matt Clark Shafer and wife Kristin of Aledo; daughter, Ann Marie Flournoy and husband Andrew of Fort Worth; sister, Frances Kaye Hoefelmeyer of Plano; brother, Terry Lee Shafer of Bossier City, La.; grandchildren, Ella Kate Shafer, Olivia Grace Shafer, and Luke Graham Shafer; mother-in-law, Ruth Flemister of Longview; brothers-in-law, Brooks Lee Flemister and wife Charmayne of Houston, and James Earnest Flemister and wife Deronda of Longview; and several nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First United Methodist Church, 400 N. Fredonia St., Longview, TX 75601.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.raderfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.