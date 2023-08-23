William (Bill) Clayton Rapp
LONGVIEW — William (Bill) Clayton Rapp went to be with our Lord on August 20, 2023.
Bill was born on July 17, 1928 in Easton, PA to Clayton & Elsie Rapp.
He is presided in death by his parents, brother, and sister. Bill is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, Troy; daughter, Carla; as well as his stepchildren, Suzie, Larry, and Kathy.
Bill served in the Marines and the Navy. He moved to East Texas in 1953, where he worked at LeTourneau retiring after 37 years. After retirement, he volunteered at Good Shepard Hospital as well as the City of Longview Inspection Department.
Bill was a trusted member of Citizens on Patrol. His favorite activity was going to the library.
He will be deeply missed.
Graveside services will be at Rosewood Cemetery on August 24, 2023 at 10:00 a.m.
