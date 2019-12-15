William “Bill” Dennis Harrison

Bill was born November 26, 1948 in Longview to the late Elsie and Hollis Harrison. He was a 1966 graduate of Longview High School and completed his education at the University of Texas with a Pharmacy Degree. Bill worked for the Louis Morgan Pharmacy in Longview for many years and then for the Cardinal Pharmacy in Liberty City before retiring. Bill was a loving husband and grandfather who will be truly missed by all the loving family and friends he leaves behind.
Bill is survived by his loving wife Linda Johns Harrison; mother-in-law Sarah Johns; step children Mark Loyd and wife Kym, Marty Osborn and husband Brett, Michael Loyd and wife Karmen and Jennifer Tran and husband Q; ten grandchildren Morgan Gavin, Bailey Osborn, Reese Osborn, Grayson Loyd, Hayden Loyd, Ava Loyd, Hudson Loyd, Harris Tran, Blake Tran and Luke Prewit; sister-in-law Sandra Johns as well as many other loving family and friends.
