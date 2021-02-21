William “Bill” Friend, Jr.
LONGVIEW, TX — William “Bill” Friend, Jr., age 67, of Longview, TX passed away at his home surrounded by his family on February 16, 2021. Bill was born on October 2, 1953 in Big Lake, TX to William “Bill” Annis Friend, Sr. and Louise Ione “Billie” Williams Friend. Bill graduated from Reagan County High School in Big Lake, TX in 1972 and attended Sul Ross State University. Bill loved the outdoors, hunting, fishing, riding his John Deere tractor and especially playing golf with his buddies at Cherokee Country Golf Association at Lake Cherokee. His grandchildren, Garrett, Ethan and Hope were the light of his life and he supported their activities. Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife of 43 years, Nan Hester Friend; one daughter, Kendra Friend and her husband, Jimmy Womack of Tatum; one son, Matthew “Matt” Friend and his wife, Jessica of Tatum; three grandchildren, Garrett Friend, Ethan Houdyshell Womack and Hope Friend; his sister, Victoria “Vicky” Friend Holyfield and her husband, John of Springdale, AR; one brother-in-law, George Kidd III of San Saba and numerous nieces, nephews and many friends. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Bill and Billie Friend; one son, William “Little Bill” Friend III; his sisters, Annis Friend Farr and Margaret Friend Kidd and his brother-in-law, Bud Farr. A visitation will be held at Meadowbrook Funeral Home, 1804 S. Washington Avenue, Marshall, TX on Tuesday, February 23, 2021 from 6-8pm. Interment and graveside services will be held at Glen Rest Cemetery in Big Lake, TX on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 2:00pm. Online condolences for the family are welcome at www.meadowbrookfh.com
“Uncle Bills good, Uncle Bills great, yay Uncle Bill”
