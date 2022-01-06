William “Bill” Henry Attebery III
LONGVIEW — William Attebery was born on November 5, 1941 in Marshall, TX to Frances Attebery and Myrel Riggs. Bill died on December 9, 2021 in Longview TX. He graduated from Andrew Jackson High School in Jacksonville, FL and joined the U.S. Army immediately after and served in the 82nd Airborne division. He worked most of his life in sales but, his passion was working on his lake house and enjoying time with his family and friends at Lone Star Lake where he spent a lot of his free time. He was preceded in death by his mother and father, Frances Attebery and Myrel Riggs, and two sisters, Joyce Martin and Margaret Fortner. He is survived by his wife of 20 years and true love, Virgie Cameron of Longview , one daughter, Monica Coulter of Longview and one son William Martin Attebery of Arlington. Three grandsons, William Ty Garrett, William Attebery Jr. and Jonathon Stone Cole. He also leaves behind many beloved nieces, nephews, cousins and blended family members. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at 2 PM Saturday, January 8, 2022 in the Chapel of Horn-Nail-Haggard Funeral Home of Daingerfield.
A memorial guest-book may be signed online at www.hornnailhaggardfh.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.