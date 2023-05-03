William “Bill” Kirkley
GILMER — William “Bill” Kirkley of Gilmer was born October 31,1945 in Pasadena, Texas to Charles and Lorene McSwain Kirkley. Bill passed away on April 8, 2023 after a seven-year battle with Parkinson’s disease. After graduating from Dangerfield High School, Bill joined the United States Air Force as security police. After and honorable discharge from the Air Force in 1969 he returned to Dangerfield where he met Beckle Wilson, his future wife.
Bill attended Kilgore Junior College and East Texas State University of Commerce. Bill started his career with the Department of Public Safety as a State Trooper in 1974. Bill and Beckle married on April 12, 1974. In his later years with the Department of Public Safety on his days and nights off, he would substitute teacher, when called, for three ISDs, and a football official for Thursday and Friday night games.
After retiring with a 28-year career with the Department of Public Safety, he continued to substitute teach and then Bill began employment with the U.S. Marshall Service as a part time guard. Bill was also a part time employee of the First Baptist Church of Longview.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, Charles and Lorene Kirkley, his niece, Marise Kirkley and sister, Charlene Carter, in-laws Earl and Beulah Wilson, Carolyn Williams, Linda Powell, and Wonda and Bill Honea.
Bill is survived by his wife of 48 years, Beckle Kirkley, son, Kyle Kirkley and his wife, Allie, sister-in-law Earlene Walton and husband, Robert, brother-in-law Bruce Wilson and wife Cathy, and brother-in-law Richard Williams, brother Darrell Kirkley and wife Judy, along with several nieces and nephews.
Memorial Services will be held on May 6th, 2023, at the chapel of Rader Funeral Home, 1617 Judson Rd. Longview TX. The family will receive friends for an hour prior to service time.
