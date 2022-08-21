William “Bill” Lohr
KILGORE — William “Bill” Lohr, 89, of Kilgore, completed his earthly journey and went home to be with the Lord, form his home surrounded by his family, on Friday, August 19, 2022. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m., on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, at First Pentecostal Church in Kilgore, with Rev. James Boatman Officiating. Interment in Danville Cemetery will immediately follow service. The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Monday evening from 6 until 8.
Bill was born on February 19, 1933, in Guilford County, NC, to Hubert and Bercelia Lohr. On August 7, 1959, he married the love of his life Georgia Gunn, they spent the next 63 years making many loving and happy memories together. He worked for LeTourneau early in life. He worked for Gibson Drilling until his retirement.
William was a long-time, faithful member of First Pentecostal Church in Kilgore. He would perform maintenance and help with the upkeep of the church building. Bill enjoyed woodworking, building airplanes, fishing and going to airshows. His family, especially his grand and great-grandchildren, were the source of his strength and his happiest times were spent with them.
William was reunited with his parents, siblings Jack Lohr, Donald Lohr, Kenneth Lohr, Dale Lohr, David Lohr, Doris Wood, Mary McCasland, and Margaret Skeeters.
Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Georgia Lohr of Kilgore, son, Scott Lohr and his wife Shannon of Kilgore; grandchildren, Tyler Lohr of Longview, Allyson Davis and husband Chris of Longview; great-grandchildren, Kennedy Davis, Brady Davis, Theo Davis.; siblings, Earl Lohr and his wife Peaches of Liberty City, Larry Lohr of Longview, Garland Lohr of High Point, NC., judy Johns and husband Glenn of Longview. Also, left to carry on Bill’s legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Online condolences may be left at www.raderfuneralhome.com
