William “Bill” Walker

Bill was born on September 2, 1922 in Coushatta, LA to James C. and Lillian Mabel Walker. He was the oldest of their six children and an excellent big brother. After his high school graduation, Bill worked as a carpenter for his father then served in the US Army Air Corp during WWII. These years of service to his country were important to Bill who remained an American patriot all his life. Once the war ended, Bill moved to Shreveport, LA and began his career at J.B. Beaird Company. During this time Bill met and married the true love of his life, LaVerne Eagan Walker. They had one son, Kevin Eagan Walker.
Throughout the fifty years he lived in Shreveport, Bill served as a deacon, greeter, and Sunday School teacher at Morningside and Brookwood Baptist churches. Bill always loved his church and church family. He met everyone each week with a huge smile on his face and Werther candies in his pocket. In all that he did, Bill had a servant’s heart and wanted to leave things better than he found them. In the business world he was respected and admired by his coworkers and management. He led by example and set the bar for honesty and integrity at the highest levels during his 33 years at the Beaird Company. However, Bill would say that his greatest life achievements were his marriage to LaVerne, his relationship with his son, Kevin, and his family.
In 1994, Bill and LaVerne moved to Longview, Texas to be near their granddaughters, Tessa and Anna. During these retirement years, Bill was able to focus on one of his other loves...golf. He enjoyed playing golf several days each week with his son and numerous friends and remarked often about how he loved his years of living on the golf course. Bill played until he was 89! Bill was also a faithful servant at Mobberly Baptist Church during these years.
Bill’s love for LaVerne and his desire to take care of her during her battle with Alzheimer’s took him to his next home at Buckner Westminster in Longview. It was here that he spent the last six years of his life making many more dear friends, learning about their lives and families, and serving others. He soon became a much loved member of the Buckner family and counted the staff and his fellow residents at Buckner among his greatest friends.
Survivors include his son and daughter-in-law, Kevin and Suzanne Walker of Longview; his granddaughter, Tessa Walker of Washington, D.C.; his granddaughter and son-in-law, Anna and Adler Roberts of Philadelphia, PA; his sister and brother-in-law, Katherine and Ken Bush of Bossier City, LA; his sister-in-law, Dorothy Walker of Doyline; his brother-in-law, Kenny Callaway of El Dorado, and numerous nieces and nephews.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, LaVerne Eagan Walker; his parents, James C. and Lillian Mabel Walker, his brothers Charles, and Lamar Walker; his brother and sister- in-law, Jimmy and Joyce Walker and his sister and brother-in-law, Martha and Bill Finklea.
A graveside service for the family will be held in Doyline, LA on Friday, December 4, under the direction of Rader Funeral Home of Longview.
The family would like to thank the staff at Buckner Westminster in Longview for the wonderful friendship, care, and service they gave to Bill and the entire family. There is something truly extraordinary about the staff and mission of loving service to people at Buckner. Thanks are also given to two very special physicians, Dr. Srinivas G. Rangu, MD in Longview, TX and Sylvia Kariampuzha, MD in Tyler, TX. Both of these doctors gave exemplary care and friendship to Mr. Walker.
The family is thankful for memorial contributions made in honor of Mr. Walker to the First Tee of the Piney Woods, a program that helps develop character and core values in young golfers or the Alzheimer’s Association.
