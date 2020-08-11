William "Billy" Morse
KILGORE — A Celebration of Life for William ‘Billy” Morse, 64, of Kilgore will be held at 11 a m on Wednesday, August 12, 2020, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home in Kilgore, with Rev. Jerry Halbrook officiating. Interment will follow in the Danville Cemetery. Mr. Morse completed his earthly journey in his home on Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Billy was born on December 14, 1955, in Tyler, to M.S. “Hop” and Helen Morse. He attended Hawkins Schools until transferring to Kilgore ISD in the 10th grade. He was a sheet metal fabricator for S & S Metal Products and he was owner of the business for the last 30 years. When he was not running his business, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping and hanging out in his shop. His family was the source of his strength. Billy enjoyed cooking out and spending time with his family and friends. Those were his happiest times. He will be greatly missed by all of those whose lives he has touched.
Left to cherish his memory are his loving wife, of 46 years, Mary Morse of Kilgore; children, Mark Morse and his wife Jodie of Kilgore, Lenzie Martin and her husband Scott of Kilgore; grandchildren, Sawyer Morse and Kenzlee Martin; siblings, Dana Brim and her husband John of Houston, Patricia Collins and her husband Richard of Liberty City and Susan Hughes of Liberty City. Also, left to carry on his legacy are numerous nieces, nephews, friends and other loving family members.
Billy is preceded in death by his parents.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 10 a m until 11 a m on Wednesday, prior to the service.
