William Bradford “Bill” Greeson

He leaves behind his beautiful soulmate of 58 years, Eliska Esskew Greeson; His son Bill Greeson Jr and wife Laura; His daughter Katie Ballard and husband Jason; and three adored grandchildren, Maxx, Emi, and Will. Other survivors include his sister, Paula Williams and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
Bill was an employee of Eastman Chemical for 32 years. His passion laid in the outdoors where he loved hunting, fishing, hiking, or capturing the beauty of nature through photography. Another place of Bill’s happiness was in serving his Savior at Oakland Heights Baptist Church where he was a member and deacon for 52 years.
Bill was a proud graduate of Hawkins High School, but he bled Maroon and White from his time at Texas A&M University before serving our country in the U.S. Army.
Preceding Bill in death were his parents, James and Jewel Greeson, brothers Jackie and Jim Greeson, and nephew Brad Williams.
Graveside services for Bill will be at 2:00 PM on Tuesday at the Hawkins Cemetery Outdoor Pavilion. Masks or face coverings will be required for the safety of all in attendance.
In Lieu of flowers, the Greeson family would appreciate a donation in Bill’s honor to either: Oakland Heights Baptist Church or the Parkinson’s foundation.
