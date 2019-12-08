Memorial donations may be made to Bethesda Masonic Lodge #142, P.O. Box 175 Gilmer, TX 75644. Pallbearers will be Doug Tolliver, Tim Tolliver, Jerry Nix, James Commander, Coco Guerrero, and Greg Azua. Honorary Pallbearers, Steve Murray, Charlie Green and other members of Bethesda Masonic Lodge #142.
GILMER — Funeral service for Mr. William Clifford “Buck” Spencer will be held at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer at 11:00 A.M. on Monday, December 9, 2019, interment will follow at Pleasant Hill Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 10:00 A.M. until 11:00 A.M. prior to the service on Monday. William Clifford “Buck” Spencer was born August 20, 1949 in Gilmer, Texas to Billy Cloe and Betty Jo Robinson Spencer, and left this life on Friday, December 6, 2019. He attended Gladewater High School and the University of Texas at Austin. For thirty years he was the owner and operator of Spencer Const. Inc. in Gilmer. Buck was a Scottish Rite Mason for forty-three years, a Shriner and member of Gilmer chapter #355 Order of the Eastern Star. He was also a Past Master of Bethesda Masonic Lodge #142 A.F. & A.M. in Gilmer. He is survived by his wife of thirty-nine years, Mary Ann Newman Spencer of Gilmer; son, William Thomas “Chip” Spencer, wife Adrianna and granddaughter Amelia Grace of San Antonio; daughter, Daisy Jo and son-in-law Chuck Nell of Rock Hill, SC; sister, Patricia Krebs of New Orleans, LA; nephew, Charles Green, Jr. wife Emily and great niece Olivia, all of New Orleans, LA; niece, Brandy Beck her husband Steve, great nieces McKenna and Campbell Beck of Albuquerque, NM and great nephew Brooke Beck of Seattle, WA; uncle, Mickey Spencer and wife Shawna of Gilmer; cousin, Kelly Spencer of Gilmer; as well as numerous cousins and friends.
