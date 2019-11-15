William Darrel Wilkerson

William was born on March 16, 1948, to Willie Lee and Neoma Wilkerson. William and Mary Stumpf were married on April 5, 1966 in Spearman. William worked in the oil field, on shore and off shore drilling. He was a member of Colonial Hills Baptist Church in Tyler. William enjoyed fishing, hunting, camping, riding his motorcycle and cooking out with the family. William was a loving husband, father, grandfather, and great-grandfather and loved spending time with his family.
William was preceded in death by his son, William Matthew Wilkerson; father, Willie Lee Wilkerson; brother, W.L. Dowdy; sister, Darlene Taft; sister-in-law, Doreen Wilkerson.
William is survived by his wife, Mary of Flint, TX; mother, Neoma Wilkerson of Spearman; brothers, Roddy Woodson and wife, Stephanie of Shachee, TX; Roy Woodson and wife, Melinda of Lewisville, TX; Anthony Wilkerson and wife, Linda of Spearman; Ronald Wilkerson of Allagan, MI; and Marvin Wilkerson and wife, Annie of Spearman; and sister-in-law Diane Dowdy of Grants Pass, OR.
He is also survived by his children, Michael Wilkerson and wife Cindy of Mandeville, LA; Melissa and James Henson of Flint, TX; and Chance Wilkerson of Flint, TX; nine grandchildren, five great-grandchildren, many nieces and nephews, and great-nieces and great-nephews.
