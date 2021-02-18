William Darrell Whatley
KILGORE, TEXAS — Born to Woodie Whatley and Cassie Pearl Ferguson in Waco, Tx and passed away on February 11, 2021 in Kilgore, Texas. Services for Darrell Whatley, 85 will be 2:00 p.m. Friday, February 19, 2021 at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home with Rev. Mark Hendrick officiating. Burial will follow at Kilgore Memorial Gardens Cemetery. Family will receive friends Friday, 1:00 - 2:00 p.m. at the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home.
He was preceded in death by his parents and son, Wendell Clay Whatley; brother, Kenneth Whatley.
Darrell graduated from Ore City high School in 1955, where he excelled in many sports. He retired from LeBus Manufacturing Company in Longview, Texas, after 30 years of service. He and his wife, Jeannine, owned and operated the Harris St. Snow Cone Stand for 27 years, where they enjoyed meeting and serving many people.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 51 years, Jeannine Whatley of Kilgore, daughter, Sharrell Whatley Smith of Oklahoma, sons, Scott Whatley of Middleburg, Florida, Steve Whatley of Lake Charles, Louisiana and Gary Huffman of Kilgore; grandchildren, Brian Webb, Kimberly Webb, Chris Webb, Amy Webb, Wendell Clay (C.J.) Whatley and Morgan Maria Whatley of Kilgore, Joseph Scott Whatley, Raymond David Whatley and Angela Christine Whatley, all of Florida, Latisha Whatley of Kilgore, Holly Whatley of Henderson and Jessica Bryant of New London, Texas; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Jerric, Stone, Emmalyn, Hazel, Jaxon, Jemma, Evan, Austin, Sydney, Jagger, Henley, Natilie, Taylor, Koda, Aubri, Liv, Jace, Jeorgiah and expected great great grandchild, Wendell Jace as well as other loving family members.
