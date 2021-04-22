William David Simpson
LONGVIEW — William David Simpson Jr., age 27, of Longview, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021. He was born on January 7, 1994 in Longview, TX, to Chuck and Jeannie Burnett. He graduated from Hawkins High School and enlisted in the Marine Corps. He loved and adored his daughter, Charlee. William is survived by his father, Chuck Burnett and wife Amanda; mother Jeannie Burnett; Longtime girlfriend and mother to his child, Kristina Manning; daughter, Charlee Simpson; sister, Kira Burnett, as well as a number of longtime close friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dewey Townsend. A time of visitation with his family will be held Thursday, April 22, 2021 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Lakeview Funeral Home, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604. Funeral services will occur Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604. Graveside services will immediately follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens.
