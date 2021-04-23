William David Simpson
LONGVIEW — William David Simpson Jr., age 27, of Longview, Texas passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021.William was born January 7, 1994 in Longview, TX to Chuck and Jeannie Burnett. William graduated from Hawkins High School and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps. He honorably served three years and four months as an Ammunition Technician. He received an honorable discharge in 2016. William earned the Marine Corps Good Conduct Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Global War on Terrorism Medal, Korean Defense Service Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon, A letter of Appreciation and the Sharpshooters Rifle Qualification Badge. William had one child; daughter Charlee, which he absolutely loved and adored. Charlee was the light of his life. William is survived by his father, Chuck Burnett and wife Amanda; mother Jeannie Burnett; Longtime girlfriend, and mother to his child, Kristina Manning; daughter, Charlee Simpson; sister, Kira Burnett, as well as a number of longtime close friends. He is preceded in death by his grandfather, Dewey Townsend. Funeral services will be held Friday, April 23, 2021 at 10:00 AM, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604. Graveside services will immediately follow in Lakeview Memorial Gardens, 5000 West Harrison Road, Longview, Texas 75604.
