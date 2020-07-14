William David “WD” Cagle
LONGVIEW — William David “WD” Cagle born September 19, 1944 died after a courageous battle with MDS and pneumonia. The son of Roland and Rosie Cagle, he graduated from East Texas State University and began working as a programmer for the City of Dallas. He then worked eight years as Assistant Director of the Computer Center at Texas A&M. He and an associate wrote and published a software program that was procured by the military. He began a career as an IT consultant at the Pentagon and in the Washington area. In later years he was Global Manager, ESE Software Technologies of Fujitsu America, traveling and working internationally from his office in Sunnyvale, California.
He was an avid fan and season ticket holder of the San Francisco Giants. After he retired he participated in the Giants Vacation Road trips to their ballgames.
He is survived by his wife, Patricia Cagle, his brother Michael Cagle and wife, Carlyle, his sister Kay DiMarco and husband, Tony DiMarco. He is survived by his five nieces, Katy Waite, JoAnna Cagle, Sarah Shipman, Sharon DeSalvo, Rebecca DiMarco, and his nephew, Mark DiMarco, stepson John Coward, stepdaughter Christina Jackson, and numerous cousins.
The family would like to give special thanks to Dr. Lawrence Roe and the ICU staff at Christus for taking good care of WD.
Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, a family celebration of his life will be held later in Paris, Texas.
Cremation arrangements are by Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Gov. Greg Abbott warns if spread of COVID-19 doesn’t slow, “the next step would have to be a lockdown”
- As officials resist mask order, Abbott urges Longview leaders to enforce it to 'stay open'
- New Kilgore College Rangerette line announced
- Officials find more than 30 tire-flattening devices on I-20
- Longview COVID-19 survivor: 'I already got my miracle'
- Longview woman describes living with COVID-19: 'In this battle together'
- Police: Longview man arrested after another man shot in arm, leg
- Harrison County GOP votes to censure Abbott
- Misdemeanor assault allegations outside Gregg County Courthouse forwarded to justice of the peace
- Gregg County COVID-19 cases soar by 182 for new daily record
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.