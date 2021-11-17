William Ellis “Sonny” Stembridge
GILMER —     Mr. William Ellis “Sonny” Stembridge, Jr. passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Gilmer. Mr. Stembridge was born on September 27, 1932 to the late William Ellis and Valta Taylor Stembridge. He worked as a Quality Assurance Engineer for Texas Instruments for 23 years, a dispatcher for Upshur Rural Electric Company for 16 years, and owned his own plant nursery. Mr. Stembridge is survived by his wife, Audrey Stembridge; daughters, Stacey Monty (David), Kim Ragsdale (Greg), step daughters, Debra Cole (Richard), Sharon Gage (Michael), and Teresa Burk (Randy Langford); as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gilmer Cemetery with Rev. Matt Smith officiating and under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.

Recommended for You


Sign A Guestbook

Offer a personal message of sympathy...

By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.