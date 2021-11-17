William Ellis “Sonny” Stembridge
GILMER — Mr. William Ellis “Sonny” Stembridge, Jr. passed away on Sunday, November 14, 2021 in Gilmer. Mr. Stembridge was born on September 27, 1932 to the late William Ellis and Valta Taylor Stembridge. He worked as a Quality Assurance Engineer for Texas Instruments for 23 years, a dispatcher for Upshur Rural Electric Company for 16 years, and owned his own plant nursery. Mr. Stembridge is survived by his wife, Audrey Stembridge; daughters, Stacey Monty (David), Kim Ragsdale (Greg), step daughters, Debra Cole (Richard), Sharon Gage (Michael), and Teresa Burk (Randy Langford); as well as 14 grandchildren and 23 great grandchildren. Graveside service will be held at 2:00 PM, Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at Gilmer Cemetery with Rev. Matt Smith officiating and under the direction of Croley Funeral Home of Gilmer.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Actor and Longview native Heath Freeman dies at 41
- Luminant to lay off 160 workers, shutter Martin Lake mining operation
- Longview woman charged with aggravated assault in stabbing
- Officials ID woman killed Friday morning in crash on Texas 300 between Longview, Gilmer
- Longview man charged in Jan. 6 Capitol riots asks judge for release
- Longview man killed in Marion County motorcycle crash
- Five fun things to do in East Texas
- ET Football: Longview vs. Magnolia capsule
- Juvenile taken into custody after threat against White Oak Middle School
- Longview man gets 45 years in prison without parole for continuous sexual abuse of a child
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.