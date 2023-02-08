William Elvin (Buddy) McCluskey Sr.
GILMER — Services for William Elvin (Buddy) McCluskey Sr., age 86, of Gilmer, will be held at 2:00 P.M. on Friday, February 10, 2023 at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home Chapel, located at 4619 Judson Road, Longview, Texas. A private family interment will be held at a later date.
William passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at his home in Gilmer, Texas. Mr. McCluskey was born September 5, 1936, in Snyder, Texas, to Gilbert and Clara McCluskey. He was a Pipefitter at Dow Chemical for over 30 years. He was a member of the Evangelical Presbyterian Church of Longview, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Flanagan McCluskey, his parents, Gilbert Dee and Clara Ella McCluskey, his sisters Martha Hamilton, Rose Gipson, Maxine Jackson, and Joyce Huey, and his son-in-law, John Ballard. He is survived by his daughter, Carrie Ballard, also of Gilmer; son and daughter-in-law, Bill and Angie McCluskey of San Antonio; grandchildren, Anna Ballard, Sarah Ballard, Dee McCluskey and Buddy McCluskey; great-grandchildren, Hannah, James, and Faith, and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family will receive family and friends for a time of visitation on Thursday, February 9, 2023 from 5:00 P.M. till 7:00 P.M. at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home. Online condolences my be left at CammackFamily.com
