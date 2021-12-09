William F. “Bill” Houston
LONGVIEW — William Fermin “Bill” Houston, 84, of Longview, Texas was called home to Heaven on Saturday, December 4, 2021, at home with his loved ones at his side.
Bill was born in Longview, Texas on March 19, 1937 to parents Frank Houston and Beatrice Rogers Houston Price. A near lifelong resident of Longview, Bill attended Longview Schools and graduated from Longview High School in 1955. During his early years, he worked alongside his grandfather Robert Rogers and uncle Bedell Rogers in their famed leathercraft shop in downtown Longview.
He attended Abilene Christian College (ACU) where he earned two Bachelor’s Degrees, one in Theology and the other in Mathematics. He then earned his Master of Education Degree from East Texas State University. Due to his exceptional mathematical skills, he soon got the attention of a new agency, now known as NASA. Bill, however, followed his heart and began his teaching career in 1960, eventually teaching at Pine Tree High School. In February 1968, while teaching at PTHS, he first met Gale Helveston, who was student teaching there at the time. On December 19, 2021 they would have been married for 52 years.
Never one to be idle, Bill not only taught school full time but also drove school buses mornings and afternoons, was a Realtor, and sponsored several school academic teams/ clubs. Many of his former students will always remember his talent of being ambidextrous and writing simultaneously with both hands on the chalkboard. He taught at PTHS for nearly 20 years and also taught at Trinity Schools Of Texas and Hallsville ISD where he retired in 2002, after 42 years as an educator. Still not one to sit idle, Bill heard the highway calling and began driving semi trucks all over the country for several companies until age 80.
Bill was a lifelong member of the Church of Christ, sharing his faith and being a wonderful example of a Christian man to his three children and anyone who knew him. While attending Alpine Church Of Christ, he volunteered at Caring & Sharing ministry, Family Promise of Longview mission, and driving the church shuttle, carrying the elderly to and from church services.
Bill is preceded in death by grandparents, Robert and Rachel Rogers; grandmother, Maria Houston; grandfather, John Houston; father, Frank Houston; mother, Beatrice Rogers Price; and Brother Joe Price, Jr.
Left to cherish his memory are wife, Gale T. Houston; daughter, Angela Houston Baker; son, W. Philip Houston; and son, Robert Houston; grandchildren, Emily Houston; Dalton Baker; and Carson Baker; sister, Elizabeth Morgan; brother, Jim Price; brother, Charlie Price; and brother-in-law and sister-in-law, Fredrick and Karen Helveston. Also left to cherish his memory are many loved cousins, nieces and nephews, and his beloved canine sidekick, Ann.
A private family visitation will be held at Welch Funeral Home on Friday, December 10, 2021 from 12:30 to 1:30 PM, followed by a private graveside service at 2:00 PM at Grace Hill Cemetery in Longview with Eddie Gooch officiating.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial gifts be made in Bill’s name to the Hwy 80 Rescue Mission.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview man sentenced to 50 years in prison for 2018 shooting death
- East Texas BBQ 'bites' make Texas Monthly editor's favorites list for 2021
- Aviagen begins city of Longview permitting process for new facility
- 'All we can do it show love to one another': Hallsville comes together after loss of 11-year-old girl
- East Texas man found not guilty of assault in Gregg County
- Longview couple lands flight home after confusion, Omicron variant strands them in South Africa
- Stallard: I'm fed up with the perfect people
- Gladewater man gets 50-year prison sentence for sexually assaulting 7-year-old girl
- Retired Tyler pastor becomes interim leader at Longview's Mobberly Baptist Church
- PHOTOS: Longview Ambucs Christmas Parade lights up downtown
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.