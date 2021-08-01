William Frederick Heckman, III
ATTALLA, AL Mr. William F. Heckman, III, beloved husband, father, grandfather and great grandfather passed away on July 29, 2021.
Bill was born in Newport, KY on January 28, 1942 but as a child, moved with his family to Longview, TX where he spent many happy years and was a proud member of the Longview High School Class of 1960. He married the love of his life, Lola Vaught, on July 25, 1963 and their happy marriage enjoyed many blessings, including two sons, Derrick and Denver, with whom he enjoyed sharing his love of the great outdoors and spent countless hours on the water fishing or at the famous deer camp, the Caddo Hilton. Bill also loved to cook, another special skill he shared with his sons.
Bill was 32nd Degree Master Mason and a member of the Scottish Rite. He spent the majority of his working career as a QA Manager with Joseph Schlitz/Stroh Brewing Company in Longview, TX and retired in 1995. He later moved to Ashdown, AR and from there to Ashville, AL.
Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William F. Heckman, Jr. and Velma Beard Heckman, son Denver Lee Heckman and infant granddaughter Brooklyn Heckman.
His legacy will be carried on by his bride of 58 years, Lola Vaught Heckman, son Derrick (Amy) Heckman, grandchildren Cameron (Michael) Borsch, Katie Heckman, Dalton Heckman, great grandson Carson Borsch and countless friends, classmates and loved ones.
Gravesides Services will be on Sunday, August 1, 2021, 2:00 p.m. at New Hopewell Cemetery. Morgan Funeral Chapel & Crematory directing.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Most Popular
Articles
- Longview-Kilgore Cable experiencing citywide outage
- 'I'm not giving up': 15 years after daughter's disappearance in Longview, Tyler woman still looking
- Longview restaurant a family affair for father, son employees
- McDonald's on Estes Parkway in Longview plans move to new, larger building
- Sheriff's office: Resident injured when teen intentionally crashes SUV into East Texas home
- 14th annual East Texas Preseason Dream Team loaded with stars from the region
- Rico's Kitchen and Cantina to expand to Longview Mall food court
- Gladewater Opry building gets new owner, future
- Whataburger in Central Longview closed for about a week; upgrades planned for all local stores
- East Texans report seeing fireball light up the sky
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.