William Garfield Goodrich

Bill married Roberta Aves Harbordt (Robbi) in Nacogdoches, Texas on September 27, 1968 and moved to Longview, Texas. They lived most of their married life in Longview, and raised their daughter there. He spent his entire career at Texas Eastman Chemical Company in Longview, TX until his retirement. Bill & Robbi moved to Flint, TX four years ago to be closer to family.
Bill spent his childhood in Maine and spoke frequently about his days there filled with fishing, hunting, building snow forts and school days with friends. He loved to tell stories of his memories with cousins and extended family. He was so happy to be able to travel back to Maine to the beloved family camp in the Fall of 2016 where he traveled to all of the places he loved most and feasted on lobster and clam chowder! He was an outdoors-man and fisherman his entire life. His favorite days were spent on a boat with a line in the water. When married, he and his wife, Robbi, became licensed Texas Wildlife Rehabilitators and they rescued, rehabilitated and released injured wildlife for many years.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Robbi, in October of 2019 and both of his parents. He leaves behind a daughter, Heather Murphy and Son in Law, James Murphy; three grandchildren, William Blake, James Bryce, and Caleigh Lydia Grace Murphy of Flint. Bill also leaves behind two sisters, Bonnie Lucas and her spouse, Claude of Center, TX and Sue Britz and her spouse Terry of Johnson City, TN, along with many beloved nieces and nephews.
The family would like to extend a special thanks to Mr. Goodrich’s caregivers of the past two years, Ms. Alicia Robinson of Longview, TX, Ms. Constance Whitmore of Gladewater, TX and Ms. Amber Beauchesne of Tyler, TX for their love, care and devotion.
Memorial services will be held next year when family is able to travel and gather together. Family will gather at Rosewood Park Cemetery in Longview, TX at his final resting place.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in memory of William G. Goodrich (Bill) to The Texas Parks and Wildlife Department or The Milo Historical Society in Milo, Maine.
