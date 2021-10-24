William Gary Bardwell
LONGVIEW — William Gary Bardwell entered his Heavenly home on October 21, 2021 surrounded by his family. He was born in Longview, Texas on November 28, 1939 to Bedford and Robbie Bardwell. He grew up in the Judson community where he attended Judson elementary and junior high schools. He later graduated from Longview High School.
Upon graduation, he began his career with Southwestern Bell Telephone Company, where he served for over 40 years. He married his wife Faye Waldrop Bardwell in 1961 and they built their life in Longview, Texas where they raised their three beautiful daughters and were active members at Winterfield United Methodist Church.
He was a dedicated husband, father, grandfather and friend, and treasured the memories made with them.
A highly esteemed achievement was his Master Mason accomplishment with Lodge 404. Additionally, he enjoyed trade days, traveling, fishing, woodworking and his weekly coffee meetups with his longtime buddies.
He was preceded in death by his wife Faye Waldrop Bardwell and parents Bedford and Robbie Bardwell.
Those left to treasure his memory are his daughters Lynn Powell and husband Clay, Sheila Blasingame and husband Kevin, Sherry Sheridan and late husband Travis, grandchildren Julia Stephenson and husband Chase, Jennifer Hipp and husband Jay, Ashley McClendon and husband Dillon, Christin Vaughan and husband Treves, Josh Vickers and wife Jessica, Kasey Vickers, great-grandchildren Garrett and Emersyn Stephenson, Kohen, Taken, Enlen and Chasen Vickers; sister in law Martha Waldrop Thrash and special friend and companion Betty Schoolfield.
Family and friends are invited to join in celebrating his life on Tuesday, October 26 at 10am at Winterfield United Methodist Church, with visitation being held Monday, October 25 from 6pm-8pm at Rader Funeral Home in Longview.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Winterfield United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.