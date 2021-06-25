William “Gene” Noble
LONGVIEW — Surrounded by love, William “Gene” Noble went in peace to be with the Lord on June 23, 2021. He was born on February 8, 1944 in Corsicana, Texas to Edward and Mary Ellen Noble.
Graveside services for William “Gene” Noble will be held at 2:00 pm on Saturday, June 26, 2021 at Rosewood Park in Longview TX. A visitation will be held at Rader Funeral Home of Longview on Friday from 6:00 pm - 7:30 pm.
Gene was a longtime resident of Longview and attended Mobberly Baptist Church. He spent many years in law enforcement and then as a local business owner.
Gene was preceded in death by his parents George C. and Mary Ellen Ferguson. He is survived by his wife of 42 years, Vickie, his three children and their spouses Jon and Kymber, Shelly and Nathan, Marc and Kaitlyn, and four grandchildren, his brother Jimmy Noble and wife Ann, father-in-law Don Camp, brother-in-law Jerry Camp and his wife Martha, and many nieces and nephews.
Funeral arrangements at raderfh.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that below. Otherwise, you can create an account by clicking on the Log in button below, and then register to create your account.
Add an entry as
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Get news sent to you!
Sign up to get our newsletters emailed to you.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Warrant: Longview woman found dead had been strangled, doused in bleach
- Gilmer teen killed when struck by vehicle in Gregg County
- Teen struck, killed by vehicle near Lakeport was ‘loved by everybody’
- Sixth Street Bodacious Bar-B-Q in Longview to reopen Wednesday
- Rico's opening Wednesday in former McCann Street Grill
- 2021 All-East Texas Softball Team
- Business Beat: Longview security firm starts training academy and more area updates
- Gap beginning work on e-commerce distribution center in Longview
- Harrison County man gets 25-year sentence for killing wife with hammer
- Downtown Longview oyster bar opens
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.