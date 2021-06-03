William Glendon Gillean

Glendon was born on September 10, 1945 in Daingerfield to William Earl and Vernie Meadows Gillean. He died on Tuesday, June 1, 2021.
He was a member of Bradfield Chapel Methodist Church. Glendon graduated from Daingerfield Lone Star ISD and East Texas State University in Commerce. Glendon started work for Daingerfield Lone Star ISD in 1968 where he was a History Teacher for 20 years and Librarian for 20 years. He served on the Board of Directors at NTCC.
He was preceded in death by his parents, twin sisters Morine and Earline Gillean and sister Wanda Hartgrove.
Survived by his brother-in-law Fletcher Hartgrove of Daingerfield; nephew Shane Hartgrove and wife Stephanie of Daingerfield; cousins Jill and Walter Martin of Daingerfield and Edwin and Dianna Cleveland of Daingerfield; great niece and nephew; two great great nephews.
Special thanks to Hands of Wisdom Home Health.
Donations may be made to the Wesley Methodist Foundation, c/o First United Methodist Church, 109 College Street, Pittsburg, Texas 75686 or Bradfield Chapel Cemetery Association, 2154 CR 4108, Hughes Springs, Texas 75656.
Family will receive friends from 5 till 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
