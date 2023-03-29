William Glenn Saylor
LONGVIEW — A Life Celebration® funeral service for William Glenn Saylor, will be held at 2:00 p.m. Friday, March 31st, 2023 in the chapel of Welch Funeral Home. The family will receive friends for a time of visitation one hour prior to the service Glenn was born on October 28, 1937 in Fort Worth, Texas and died on March 24, 2023 in Longview, Texas. A full obituary is available online at www.cammackfamily.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.