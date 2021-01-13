William Henry Walker
William Henry Walker
LONGVIEW — William Henry Bennett Walker, 81, passed away on January 9, 2021 in Longview, TX. He was born on August 31, 1939 in Marshall, TX to George Clifton and Ethel Walker.
He is preceded in death by his parents; siblings, Lela Estelle, Edna, Margie, and George Clifton, Jr.,
William is survived by his wife Myong S. Walker; sons, Cliffton and John Walker; grandchildren, Lillian and Max Walker; siblings, Jo Findley, Hazel Harris, Charles Walker; as well as many nieces and nephews.
He retired from the Air Force in June 1978 after serving 21 years. He married Myong in November of 1979. He was a longtime resident of Longview. William was known for giving heart, for being soft spoken, and for his love for the Lord.
A graveside service will take place on Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 2 p.m. at Gum Springs Cemetery.
