William Holly Bonds
TOMBALL — William “Sonny” Bonds
William “Sonny” Bonds (80) of Tomball, Texas passed away on September 29, 2022, after a 10-year battle with Parkinson’s disease.
He was born to Hollie Weldon and Emmie Earline Bonds in Blythe, California on September 1, 1942.
He attended New Diana High School where he was a standout athlete. He went on to receive an undergraduate and master’s degree in education from East Texas State University at Commerce.
During his college years he met his wife June Bonds, and they married on June 4, 1966. Early in their marriage Sonny would serve in the Navy, including a tour in Vietnam. After the Navy they settled in East Texas. There Sonny began a career in education that spanned 34 years. He taught and coached at New Diana, Kilgore, and Spring Hill, ISD.
Sonny is survived by his wife of 56 years June Bonds, their two children Shannon McIntosh (Phil) and Jonathan Bonds (Katherine), five grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Sonny is proceeded in death by his parents, daughter Kellie Jo, and his sister Carolyn Hawkins.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to “Because I Care” an organization dear to his heart of which he was a board member or a charity of your choice.
A celebration of life service will be held at Elmira Chapel Presbyterian Church located at 3505 Elmira Dr. Longview, Texas 75605. Visitation will begin at 10:30 am with the service following at 11:30 am.
