GILMER — William Hugh Ezelle (Sonny), a beloved husband, father, and grandfather passed away peacefully in Gilmer, Texas on March 7th, 2021.
Born on April 24, 1937 in Montgomery Alabama to Mattie Ezelle Ferguson. Sonny graduated high school from Strong Arkansas and the University of Southern Arkansas with a degree in business. During his educational journey he also worked in the Arkansas oil fields as a rough neck. Upon college graduation he began his first “official” professional desk job with Firestone. He stayed at that job for about one hot minute in the grand scheme of things and discovered quickly he didn’t like working at a desk and went back to the work he loved.... the oilfield.
Sonny transferred to Longview Texas and worked as an oil field equipment salesman for over 50+ years, retiring at the age of 81, Driving approximately 6,000 miles every month, sourcing and delivering equipment to his customers. He was a regular in pump shops across the three states he serviced and magically he always knew where the cookies, cakes and pies were and would often show up at lunch. “Come on in Mr. Sonny, the cookies are in the kitchen!” He for sure had a sweet tooth!
But he didn’t just work.....he loved to cook and did numerous fish fries for charities, birthdays and customers in a “cook shack” that would be so hot from the heat, he used a water hose to keep the floor cool enough to work on.
In 1982, he found and married the true love of his life, Charlotte Falconer Ezelle. And he got a bonus of two stepsons, Paul and Matt who enriched his life so much. Charlotte and Sonny enjoyed their shared hobby cueing and teaching round dances through the Southern States.
He was a man of God, in large part due to Charlotte, and was steady and devout in his belief of and quest to know Jesus.
He is preceded in death by his precious daughter Patti who died at the age of 49. Everyone who knew Sonny, marveled at his devotion to her and her care from the day she was born till her last breath. He is survived by wife, Charlotte - Daughter Pam Downs & husband Jon of Heath, Tx., Blended family sons - Paul Poynor & wife Kathy, Matt Killingsworth & wife Jessica, Grandchildren - Jared Downs & wife Kyla, Meghan Poynor, Colten Killingsworth, Logan Wynn.
Sonny’s life will be celebrated with visitation from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 pm on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 at Bailey Funeral Home in El Dorado, Ark. Graveside service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 at Teel Cemetery, Strong, Ark. A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, March 11, 2021 at St. Andrew Presbyterian Church in Longview, Texas. The memorial service may be viewed live streamed at www.standrewpres.org
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Scottish Rites Children’s Hospital, Shriners Hospitals, or a charity of your choice. Remembrances may be posted at www.baileyfuneralhome.net.
