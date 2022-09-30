William James (Bill) Traywick
WILLIS — Funeral services for William James (Bill) Traywick, 76 of Willis Texas will be held Saturday October 1, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. in the Croley Funeral Home chapel in Gilmer Tx with interment following in Sunset Memorial Park, Gilmer Tx. Rick Fowlkes and John Greene will be officiating. Mr. Traywick was born October 2, 1945 in Bessember, Alabama to the late Janie Traywick Byman and Brady Jefferson Traywick. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior on Tuesday September 27, 2022 in Willis Texas. Mr. Traywick had been a resident of Texas since 1950, moving with his family to Diana, Texas. He was a 1964 graduate of New Diana High School and a 1978 graduate of Lamar University, Beaumont, Texas with a BS degree in Criminal Justice. Mr. Traywick was an US Army Veteran having served in Vietnam and Ft Sam Houston, Texas. Mr. Traywick had worked for Texas Eastman and Trailmobile before beginning a 28 year career with the Texas Alcoholic Beverage Commission (TABC). While with the TABC, he was stationed in Corpus Christi, Beaumont, Jasper, Liberty, Tyler and Lufkin as an Agent. In 1987 he was promoted to Sergeant and assigned to Conroe, Texas. In 1995, Mr. Traywick was promoted to Lieutenant and became the District Supervisor for 19 Northeast Texas Counties with headquarters in Longview, Texas. He retired from the TABC on June 30, 2001 with the rank of Captain. Mr. Traywick was a member of Gateway Church, Spring TX, Ashland Masonic Lodge 1138, Diana TX, Scottish Rite, Dallas TX, TABC Retired Officers Association, Texas Police Association. He was a Commercial Pilot and a Certified Flight Instructor with memberships in Aircraft Owners and Pilot Association, Experimental Aircraft Association and Vintage Aircraft Association. Mr. Traywick enjoyed flying, golfing, boating, trips in the RV and watching his grandchildren grow. Mr. Traywick is survived by his loving wife Billie (BJ) of 42 years, daughter and son in law Mary Francis and Brent Walker of Cumming GA, son and daughter in law Brady and Christy Traywick of Austin TX, stepdaughter and son in law Kelley and Jordan Ellis of New Waverly TX. Nine wonderful grandchildren William Blake and wife Sophie Isbell of Conroe TX, Ryan Nicholas Isbell and Sara Jo Hulen of New Waverly Tx, James Adam Walker, Hannah Elizabeth Walker and Benjamin Traywick Walker of Cumming GA, Lauren Grace Traywick, Claire Elizabeth Traywick and Ali Jaclyn Traywick of Austin Tx. Three brothers and sister in laws Don and Mary Traywick, Bo Traywick, Bob and Bonita Traywick all of Diana Tx. Numerous nephews and nieces. Mr. Traywick was preceded in death by his father Brady Jefferson Traywick, mother and stepfather Janie Traywick Byman and Ralph Byman. His grandparents William and Ivy Keeling and William and Melvada Traywick. The family will welcome friends and loved ones from 5 - 7 p.m. Friday September 30 at Croley Funeral Home in Gilmer Tx. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in memory William Traywick at cancer.org.
