William Jerry Williams

Jerry was a 1949 graduate of Gladewater High School where he was valedictorian. He earned a Bachelor’s Degree and a Master’s Degree from Baylor University and served three years as an officer in the United States Air Force.
Jerry married Polly Aiken Williams in 1959. He worked in his family business J.O. Williams Pontiac Buick for over 20 years. He was one of the founders of Glade Lanes and Glade Tennis & Swim Club. Jerry was an avid tennis player and enjoyed weight training throughout his life. He was a real estate investor, was involved in banking as a principal shareholder of First Bankshares of Texas, and was a partner in several Grandy’s Restaurants. Jerry also volunteered his time to civic activities as a member of the Gladewater Lions Club and Rotary Club and served on the Gladewater City Council.
Jerry never met a stranger and could easily converse with anyone. He was a man of great accomplishment and was highly intelligent. One of his most endearing qualities was his willingness to share his knowledge with anyone-friends, family, or strangers-to help them have a better life.
Jerry was a lifelong Republican. He was an entrepreneur and was a very strong believer in the free enterprise system and proved what one could accomplish through hard work and determination. He also wholeheartedly supported his children in all their endeavors and instilled in them a belief that they could do whatever they set their mind to.
Jerry was preceded in death by his parents and his brothers J.O. Williams and Neal Williams.
He is survived by his children, Ronda, Dana, Steven, and Lori; and his grandchildren, Amber, Leah, Caroline, Heather, Cheyenne, Nick, Milo, Lola, and Savvy.
There will be no service at this time. Condolences may be left online at turrentinejacksonmorrow.com
