William Lloyd Smith
LONGVIEW — William Lloyd Smith, 88, of Longview, Texas passed away on April 23, 2022. He was born August 2, 1933, in Upshur County, TX to George and Irene Smith. William married Willie Ruth Adams on March 12, 1955, and they spent 67 wonderful years together before his passing.
He is survived by his wife Willie Ruth Smith, daughter Debbie Davis and her husband Danny, son Carl Smith and his wife Kim. William is also survived by grandchildren; Dana Morse, Rebecca Verner, Allison Smith, Carlie Smith, 9 great-grandchildren, and 1 great-great-grandchild.
William is preceded in death by his parents, and grandchildren Daniel and Angela Davis.
William enjoyed many hobbies but none more than collecting tools and visiting the Longview Cattle sale barn.
A celebration of William’s life will take place on Wednesday, April 27, 2022, in the Chapel of Rader Funeral Home, at 11:00 am with a visitation time before the service from 10-11 am. Interment will follow in Coffeyville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be made in William’s name to Coffeyville Cemetery Association, Clarksville City Baptist Church, or Heartsway Hospice.
