William Malcolm Hewitt
BIG SANDY — Memorial services for William Malcolm Hewitt, age 88, of Gladewater will be held on Saturday, February 18, 2023 at 2pm at Croley Funeral Home in Gladewater. Mr. Hewitt passed away on February 11, 2023, at his home. William was born on October 22, 1935 in Belcherville, Texas to Jesse Earl Hewitt and Dama Margarita Vannoy. William was in the Army during the Korean Conflict and was stationed in Hawaii. He worked in the motor pool at the Scofield Base. He was an avid outdoorsman, whose main hobbies were fishing and hunting. He also worked as a rancher for many years. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by one brother, Bobby Earl Hewitt. William is survived by his wife Sharon (Sherry Waggoner) Beall Hewitt, formerly of Gladewater; son; Preston Massey and wife Rhonda of White Oak; daughter, Sheree Gibson of Gladewater; nephew; William Earl Hewitt and wife Gracie of Fort Worth; 9 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.