William Maurice Blair III
LONGVIEW — Will Blair was a dear friend and family member who will be remembered for his loyalty, sense of humor and intellect. Will was born in Champaign, Illinois on July 3, 1969. Soon after, he and his family moved to Dallas, Texas where he lived until the mid-eighties before moving to Longview, Texas. After graduating from Hallsville High School in 1987, Will then attended Centenary College in Shreveport, Louisiana on full scholarship. While a student at Centenary, he studied abroad at the University of Aarhus in Denmark as well as the University of Oxford in London. After graduating Magna Cum Laude from Centenary College he then moved to Waco, Texas where he earned his law degree from Baylor University. He practiced law for 27 years in his hometown of Longview, Texas. During Will’s law career he practiced with Randy Akin, Greg Neeley and Ralph Pelaia. Will was also a restaurant entrepreneur and opened Tyler Street Bistro with Gerald Rodriguez and years later, Willy G’s both located in downtown Longview, Texas.
Will spent his life helping others by organizing fundraisers for local charities, coaching soccer teams for his two sons, serving on the board of LMFA, and was involved in the relocation and remodeling of the Downtown Coffee Shop. Will also enjoyed deep sea fishing, vacationing, fantasy football and chess. He attended the Indy 500 race many times. Will also was known for his love of entertaining and cooking for others.
Will is proceeded in death by his grandparents William M. and Opal Blair, Wilbur and Winifred Palmer, and his sister Tamra Palmer. Will is survived by his parents William M. Blair Jr., and Katherine Blair, his wife Carol Blair, his daughter and her husband Raegan and Tyler McFadden, his daughter Jayelan Roberts, sons William (Reese) Blair IV, and Michael Blair, his sister and her husband Dr. Wendy Markowitz and James Markowitz, his sister-in-law Sheila Perduyn, sister-in-law and her husband Jessica and Dameion Donovan, brother--in-law David Tolleson, his nieces Morrigan Wimberly, Gracelynn Tolleson, Riley Tolleson, Joella Perduyn, Katherine Markowitz, Seauphe’ Acker, nephews Peyton Perduyn, Jackson Perduyn, James T. Markowitz and Chance Donovan, great-nephews Jennings Wimberly and Lenox Wimberly.
A Life Celebration Visitation will be held on Monday, November 29, 2021 from 5:00 till 7:00 P.M. at The Cammack Family Welch Funeral Home in Longview, Texas. A private family graveside will be held at a late date. Online condolences may be left at CammackFamily.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.